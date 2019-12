Veteran forward Meghan Agosta and defender Meaghan Mikkelson will both be back on the ice when Canada's women's hockey team takes on the U-S next month in the first game of a five-game Rivalry Series.

Both Canadian stars took the 2018-19 season off to have children.

Agosta, a Ruthven native has three Olympic gold medals while Mikkelson has two.

The five game series will have games played in Moncton, Victoira, Vancouver, Hartford, and Anaheim.