Agostino hopeful Canada Post move spurs more downtown growth

Count the member of Windsor City Council representing the downtown as being supportive of Canada Post's decision to relocate.

As AM800 News reported on Monday, the current downtown location at 401 Ouellette Avenue will close at the end of the business day on Friday, March 8.

The new location, which is about 300 metres away at 176 University Avenue, will then open its doors on Monday, March 11.

Canada Post explained the reason for relocating is that the building on Ouellette no longer meets their operational needs, and that moving to a new location is more suitable for their retail requirements.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says he's known about this for quite sometime, and he's excited to see what the future holds for them in their new building.

"Which is inside the Metropolitan Building in downtown Windsor, it's a beautiful location on the corner of University and Victoria. I certainly wish them the best of luck and I can't wait to see another business open. It's kind of bittersweet because we're seeing a corner business close, but I'm sure something that's more conducive to that spot will take its place in time," he said.

Agostino says he's hoping to see the former location on Ouellette back operating with a new tenant in it soon.

"Right across the street from Starbucks there, it's a great spot, but it's small. So I don't know what would go in there, whether it's a convenience store or something else that would be useable in that space. Because it's a very, very small space, it's probably the smallest Canada Post I've ever seen. It'll be interesting to see what goes in there, but I don't expect it will take long, especially being right on the corner there right downtown in the core."

It's no secret that Agostino is a big believer in the changes taking place downtown, and he's especially encouraged by the transformation under way in the area near the Metropolitan Building.

"Between the University of Windsor, you've got Phog there, you've got Meteor. You've got all of these cool things that are happening there, St. Clair College as well, it's such a cool little spot in what I like to call the arts district. To have the post office moving into that area will be really good, and then we'll see what comes next on Ouellette. We'll see what pops up there next, but I wouldn't be surprised if something cool comes very quickly," he said.

Agostino says Canada Post is one of those businesses where people have to physically go to, which brings people into the core and will continue to do so, and he's hopeful it could ignite other things to open up around it.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi