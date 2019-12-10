Agreement Reached on North American Trade Deal

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there is a deal on a new North American trade deal.

Speaking in Washington, D.C., Pelosi said it's much better than what was originally presented to Congress by the Trump administration.

The so-called USMCA would replace NAFTA, which was negotiated during the Clinton administration.

Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, is in Mexico City for a meeting that's expected to finalize the agreement.

U.S. ratification of the deal was held up as Democrats and organized labour pushed Mexico on labour rights as well as the agreement's treatment of steel and aluminum.

— with files from Metro Source and The Canadian Press