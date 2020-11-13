Agri-Farm COVID Cases on the Rise

There is once again growing concern in Windsor-Essex over the increase of COVID-19 cases in the agri-farm sector.

In the past three days, 32 cases of the virus have been reported in the local industry, resulting in an agriculture business in Leamington being placed under outbreak protocol.

With the increase in cases, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ahmed says there needs to be more focus on prevention.

"And the compliance of these businesses and these farms and it's unfortunate that we're still finding deficiencies despite our proactive inspection of these farms."

Dr. Ahmed says his team at the health unit hasn't stopped working at any point during the pandemic.

"Before getting into the fall season our health inspectors were doing proactive inspections to these farms to provide education and to provide support to make sure that they have all the requirements in place and they are following all these public health measures," he says.

At this point in the pandemic, Dr. Ahmed says there are no excuses.

"I think all of us individually, businesses, everyone has suffered enough in this pandemic and it's time to take our own responsibility and do the right thing and take action."