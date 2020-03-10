Air Canada Cancels Flights to and from Italy

Air Canada is putting a halt to flights to and from Italy.

The airline says 'ongoing health and safety concerns' over the Coronavirus have prompted the decision.

The last flight to Rome is scheduled to depart from Toronto on Tuesday, and the final return flight from Rome to Montreal is scheduled for Wednesday.

Air Canada says affected customers will be notified and offered a full refund.

It hopes to restart service May 1st.

Infections in Italy hit the 10,000 mark, more than anywhere else but China.

More than 600 people have died from the virus in Italy.