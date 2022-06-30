Air Canada to slash summer flight schedule as airports face lengthy delays

MONTREAL - Air Canada says it will make "meaningful reductions" to its flight schedule in July and August as airports face lengthy delays and cancellations amid a post-pandemic travel surge.

A company spokesman says the changes on average will affect 154 flights per day, mainly from its Toronto and Montreal hubs.

Three routes will be temporarily suspended between Montreal and Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Kelowna, B.C., and one from Toronto to Fort McMurray, Alta.

(ronniechua/iStock)

Air Canada says the changes will mainly affect evening and late-night flights by smaller aircraft, on transborder and domestic routes.

The company says its international flights will not be affected other than some timing changes to reduce flying at peak times and even out its customer flow.

Air Canada says before the changes it operated on average about 1,000 flights a day.