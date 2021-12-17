Ajax man facing charges after a drug bust in Windsor

An Ajax man is facing drug trafficking charges after an arrest by the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Unit.

In October of this year, investigators from the DIGS Unit launched an investigation involving the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in the City of Windsor.

A suspect and a vehicle were identified during the investigation.

Around 10 p.m. on Dec. 15, police stopped the suspect vehicle in the area of Huron Church Road and Totten Street and arrested a suspect.

Police located and seized 84.1 grams of cocaine and 126 grams of fentanyl from the vehicle.

A 27-year-old Ajax man is charged with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine and fentanyl).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.