Alabama Blasts Ohio State for National Championship

Alabama's top offence threats were too much for Ohio State.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide are national champions for the sixth time in 12 seasons after DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones and Najee Harris led an explosive offensive performance in a 52-24 rout of Ohio State.

The Heisman Trophy-winning Smith had 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half as the Crimson Tide bolted out to a 35-17 lead.

Jones chewed up the Buckeyes' secondary while throwing for a CFP championship-record 464 yards and five touchdowns.

Harris accounted for three TDs, running for 79 yards and two scores while grabbing seven passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields struggled after lighting up Clemson for six touchdowns in the CFP semifinals.

The 13-0 Tide limited Fields to 17 of 33 passing for 194 yards and one TD as the Buckeyes fell to 7-1.

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon left the game for good after suffering an injury on his team's first drive.

Master Teague carried 15 times for 65 yards and two touchdowns by halftime as Sermon's replacement, but he had just three yards in the second half.

