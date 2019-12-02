Alabama Falls to Number Nine

Alabama has dropped to No. 9 in The Associated Press college football poll, snapping the Crimson Tide's record streak of 68 appearances in the top five.

The Crimson Tide lost to Auburn in a wild Iron Bowl on Saturday to give it two regular-season losses for the first time since 2010.

The four-spot drop by Alabama broke a string of top-five appearances that began Nov. 8, 2015.

The top four teams in the AP Top 25 are unchanged, with LSU at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia. Utah moved up to No. 5, followed by Oklahoma, Florida, Baylor, the Crimson Tide and Wisconsin.

The new College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday, with Selection Sunday on December 8th.