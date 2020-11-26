Alabama's Saban Tests Positive for COVID-19

Saturday's Iron Bowl will be without its biggest star. Alabama coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Crimson Tide's game with No. 22 Auburn.

Offensive co-ordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations within the football building and lead the team on game day.

Team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson and head trainer Jeff Allen said in a joint statement that the positive test came Wednesday.

Saban said he has had a runny nose, but no major symptoms. When he tested positive last month before a game with Georgia, he didn't have any symptoms.

Saban ended up being cleared to coach in that game after subsequent tests leading up to the game came back negative.

