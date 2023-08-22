Alarm being sounded over proposal to close Sandwich St. for construction

The alarm is being sounded over a proposed change to a construction project in west Windsor that will have a major impact on businesses, residential neighbourhoods and regular commuters.

Ward 2 city councillor Fabio Costante and Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse called a news conference Tuesday to voice concerns about a proposal to alter the construction plan for the Sandwich Street Reconstruction and Enhancement project.

The pair are concerned over a proposal to completely close a section of Sandwich Street during construction and that all car and truck traffic will be diverted down Prince Road and Tecumseh Road West.

Costante and Masse just recently learned of the proposed change which is expected to begin Sept. 5, reducing the planned construction timeline down to eight-weeks from 14-weeks.

Costante says the community has not been consulted about what's about to transpire just as school begins.

"The worst possible time imaginable for a road construction like this. In a school zone I think about Marlborough grade school, I think about St. James grade school, I think about the affected families here, all throughout Prince Road and the abutting neighbourhoods. I find this completely unacceptable and I'm asking the parties to reconsider," he says.

As part of the new Gordie Howe International Bridge project, three-kilometers of Sandwich Street will be reconstructed from south of the Rosedale Avenue roundabout to McKee Avenue.

The phase of construction in question, the second phase of the entire project, will focus on a 500-metre section of Sandwich Street from Ojibway Parkway to Chappell Avenue.

A section of the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority website detailing construction plans along Sandwich Street in Windsor. The page notes plans to maintain through traffic as of Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority website)

West West New Democrat MP Brian Masse points out that the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority website detailing the construction lists plans to keep Sandwich Street open during the work, something community members expressed during years of consultations before this point.

"There was never a deviation on the June 21 public meeting, the March 2023 public meeting, the December 2022 public meeting and this February document is still the reference document," he says. "For this to be put back now is unacceptable. We also confirmed during the meeting yesterday that there has been no meeting with police, fire and EMS."

Masse says they are seeking solutions to this because there will be another year where they have to deal with this construction.

"This isn't just about watching a bunch of small businesses try to get by over nine weeks, 10 weeks, 11 weeks or whatever it was and then also on top of that, all the residents around here, this is about next summer as well because they've chosen to do it in two phases," he says.

The City of Windsor issues a permit to allow road construction, which Costante expects to be issued.

"Community input is important as we finalize details for the traffic management approach to our Phase Two Sandwich Street Reconstruction activities. We are committed to working with City of Windsor officials to address these concerns in the final configuration while maintaining safety for the travelling public and the community," said Tara Carson, Director of Communications for Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, in an e-mail response to questions from AM800.

"This proposed approach - with a full closure - is different than originally considered as a result of consultation with the road authority. We are further reviewing the proposed approach based on community feedback," said Carson.