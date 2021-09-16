Alberta declares public health emergency as COVID-19 situation worsens

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients overwhelming the province's hospitals right now, implementing some form of a vaccine passport is the responsible thing to do.

Kenney declared a state of public health emergency on Wednesday night, as soaring hospitalization numbers are threatening to collapse the province's health-care system.

He said he is reinstating public-health restrictions he admittedly took down too early July 1, and will also bring in what he calls a restriction exemption program.

Beginning on September 20, Albertans will need to show proof of vaccination to enter select non-essential businesses, including retail shops, restaurants, and libraries.

However, businesses that opt out of the program can operate at reduced capacity and with distancing restrictions.

- with files from the Canadian Press