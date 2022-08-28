Alberta Premier responds to harassment incident

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is slamming the behaviour of a man in an online video who appears to yell profanities and insults at Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland while she visited Grande Prairie.

A woman is also heard in the video telling Freeland ``you don't belong here.''

Kenney says on Twitter that though Alberta may have a lot of serious disagreements with the federal government, Freeland is always welcome to visit her home province.

Freeland addressed the incident with a post on social media Saturday, saying she is proud to be from Alberta, and one -- quote -- ``unpleasant incident'' doesn't change that.