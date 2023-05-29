Alberta voters go to the polls, expected nail-biter between UCP, NDP

It's election day in Alberta in what polls suggest could be a nail-biter finish between the province's two dominant parties.

Danielle Smith's United Conservative Party is fighting to win a second consecutive majority government, while Rachel Notley's NDP is trying to regain the government it lost to the UCP in 2019.

Both leaders have been premier and leaders of the official Opposition.

To win, the NDP would have to continue its dominance in Edmonton, flip the majority in Calgary and hope for some help in smaller cities, while defeating scores of UCP incumbents including cabinet ministers.

The NDP needs to swing 20 seats in the 87-seat legislature.

Polls suggest the UCP should continue its near total domination in rural areas and smaller centres, giving it a cushion of up to 40 or so seats to reach the threshold of 44 needed to form a majority government.