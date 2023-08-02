Alcohol consumption is now allowed in 27 Toronto parks, for a limited time

TORONTO - Starting today, Toronto residents are allowed to consume alcohol in some parks, as the city kicks off a time-limited pilot project.

The pilot project runs until Oct. 9 and allows those 19 and older to drink alcohol at 27 selected parks across Toronto, including Queen's Park, Corktown Common and Earlscourt Park, where officials will formally launch the initiative later this morning.

City officials have said drinking in parks is not a major issue, most residents do so respectfully and responsibly, and no tickets have been issued for it in 2023.

In west-end Trinity Bellwoods Park, Heather Laxdal says she assumed drinking in parks was already legal because it is done so commonly and she doesn't think the pilot will have much impact.

The proposed program is in part based on the experiences of other Canadian cities -- such as Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary -- that have recently expanded similar programs to allow drinking in some public parks.

Calgary allows people to drink at some parks where residents can book public picnic tables or use them on a first-come, first-serve basis, while Edmonton voted to allow drinking in designated parks permanently back in February.