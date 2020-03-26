Alcohol to Your Doorstep With Take-Out Food

Alcohol is now an option when ordering take-out from a restaurant.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) announced Thursday that restaurants and bars in Ontario will temporarily be allowed to sell alcohol with food takeout and delivery orders as part of new measures meant to help businesses and residents weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news rule applies to bars and restaurants that already have a liquor licence, and allows such sales between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The commission says the licence holder or staff carrying out the delivery must have completed Smart Serve training AND the holder of the liquor licence is responsible for making sure no alcohol is sold to anyone under 19 or who is already intoxicated.

Alcohol can also be sold for takeout or delivery through a third party, such as a food delivery service or app, as long as it is acting on behalf of a licensed establishment.

Grocery stores and liquor manufacturer retail stores are also temporarily allowed to sell alcohol as early as 7 a.m. to accommodate early shopping programs for vulnerable people.

– With files from The Canadian Press