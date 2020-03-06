Alert Citizen Credited after Windsor Police Seize Drugs and Gun

Police are giving an alert citizen the credit for helping get some drugs and a gun off the streets of Windsor.

A citizen called police around 12pm on March 4 about a suspicious vehicle and driver near the 2800-block of Howard Avenue.

Officers found the vehicle with a man and woman inside.

Through the investigation, police say they found Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Hydromorphone, counterfeit money and a gun.

A 47-year-old Windsor man is charged with drug-related offences and a 39-year-old Windsor woman has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.