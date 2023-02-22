iHeartRadio
Alert citizen leads to arrest of four people in Lakeshore


Four people are facing charges after a concerned citizen reported a suspicious vehicle in Lakeshore.

According to the OPP, on Friday, February 17 at 4:01 a.m. officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Hawthorn Drive at Oriole Park Drive.

Officers were initially responding to a suspicious person complaint on Bissonnette Lane when the report of a suspicious vehicle came in, which was then seen leaving the area and crashed into a ditch.

As a result of the investigation, four individuals were arrested and charged.

A 35-year-old man from Essex, a 40-year-old man from Windsor, and a 30-year-old man from Sarnia all face three criminal charges, while a 32-year-old man from Leamington faces four criminal counts.

The accused were released from police custody and will appear in Windsor court on March 29.

