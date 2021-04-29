iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Alert Officer Nabs Break and Enter Suspect in LaSalle

am800-news-lasalle-police-vehicle-file

An alert police officer on general patrol in LaSalle is being credited for nabbing a break and enter suspect.

Just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, the officer spotted a man riding a bicycle carrying a large box with several packs of cigarettes inside. 

The suspect was stopped and further investigation revealed a stack of lottery tickets as well with the man unable to give an explanation as to why he had them.

Additional officers were called in and a check of nearby businesses found a gas station on Malden Road had been broken into.

The male suspect is facing a long list of charges including break and enter and possession of stolen property.

The goods were seized and returned to the gas station owner.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE