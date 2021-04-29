Alert Officer Nabs Break and Enter Suspect in LaSalle

An alert police officer on general patrol in LaSalle is being credited for nabbing a break and enter suspect.

Just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, the officer spotted a man riding a bicycle carrying a large box with several packs of cigarettes inside.

The suspect was stopped and further investigation revealed a stack of lottery tickets as well with the man unable to give an explanation as to why he had them.

Additional officers were called in and a check of nearby businesses found a gas station on Malden Road had been broken into.

The male suspect is facing a long list of charges including break and enter and possession of stolen property.

The goods were seized and returned to the gas station owner.