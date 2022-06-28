Alert officer nabs suspect wanted in knife point robbery case

A suspect wanted in connection to a knife point robbery last week has been arrested thanks to an alert Windsor police officer.

Around 9 p.m. on June 24, officers were called to the 900-block of Wyandotte Street East after a cab driver reported being robbed.

Officers learned the driver went to the area for a pick-up and a man got into the cab.

After a brief conversation with the man, the driver told police that the suspect assaulted him and threatened him while brandishing a knife.

The complainant sustained minor injuries and the suspect fled the vehicle with a quantity of cash.

Through investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect involved in the robbery.

Around 7:30 p.m. on June 27, an officer working traffic control for fireworks night spotted the suspect walking in the area of Wyandotte Street West and Victoria.

He was placed under arrest without incident.

A 32-year-old Windsor man is now charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.