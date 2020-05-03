Alert System a Focus in Windsor for Emergency Preparedness Week

Windsor is focused getting residents to sign up for its alert system for Emergency Preparedness Week.

The campaign to promote planning and awareness during times of crisis runs across the country starting Sunday and Emergency Planning Officer Emily Bertram says the city wants to make sure they can reach everyone as quickly as possible when needed.

"If something is happening in your area we can send you an alert. Whether it's to your cellphone, your home phone or your email; it's whatever you would like," she says.

Bertram says the threat of flooding due to record high lake levels and a pandemic make keeping people informed more important than ever.

"We have been working on this flooding issue for the past year, but with COVID-19, that's what's making it very important for people to sign up for this," added Bertram.

She says even non-residents who own property, run a business of work in Windsor are encouraged to sign up.

"Let's just say they live in Essex County or the U.S., they can still sign up for the alerts," she says. "They would just put that address as their marked place in."

The city is also providing an Emergency Preparedness Guide to help Windsorites plan ahead.

Visit www.windsoralerts.ca to sign up for the city's emergency alert system.

Emergency Preparedness Week ends on May 9.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.