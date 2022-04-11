Alice Cooper to perform at Caesars Windsor in September

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is coming to Caesars Windsor.

Alice Cooper will hit The Colosseum stage on Sunday September 11.

He's bringing his 'Detroit Muscle' tour to the area.

Cooper was born in Detroit, Michigan and is known for a number of hits including Poison, School's Out and Hey Stoopid.

According to a media release from Caesars Windsor, Cooper usually spends up to six month a year on the road, bringing his iconic brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10am.