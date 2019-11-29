Aliu Not Pleased With Peters' Apology

The Flames will practise in Calgary Friday for the first time since allegations surfaced earlier this week that head coach Bill Peters used a racial slur against a former player 10 years ago.

The controversy has been developing since Monday night, when former N-H-L player Akim Aliu tweeted he had racism directed his way by a former coach in 2009 and 2010 while he was in the American Hockey League.

He alleges the -- quote -- ``N bomb'' -- had been dropped several times toward him in the dressing room in his rookie year because the coach didn't like his choice of music.

Peters issued an apology in a letter addressed to Flames general manager Brad Treliving two days later.

The apology did not mention Aliu, who released his own statement on Twitter yesterday calling Peters' letter ``misleading, insincere and concerning.''

The Flames were on a road trip when the controversy broke.

Peters was not with the team Wednesday night in Buffalo as the Flames continued an investigation into the allegations.

The N-H-L is also investigating.



