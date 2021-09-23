All beaches open, swimming not recommended at Belle River or Seacliff Beach

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is out with its weekly beach testing results and all beaches are open.

However, swimming is not recommended at Belle River Beach in Lakeshore or Seacliff Beach in Leamington due to high bacteria levels.

The region's other seven public beaches are open.

The health unit conducts testing each week in an effort to detect high levels of bacteria which may pose a risk to your health.

The latest beach water testing results can be found on the health unit's website.