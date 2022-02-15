All but two COVID-19 outbreaks lifted at Windsor Regional Hospital

Things are moving in the right direction at Windsor Regional Hospital when it comes to COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to a release, outbreaks have been lifted in all but two units which include 7 Medical and 3 North, both at the Ouellette Campus.

Hospital officials expect the remaining outbreaks to be lifted later this month as well pending no further transmission of the virus between patients.

Three outbreaks at the hospital were rescinded last week.

The latest information on COVID-19 outbreaks across Windsor-Essex can be found on the health unit's website.