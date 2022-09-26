All candidates meeting being held for the School Trustee of the GECDSB

Residents will have a chance to meet the candidates running for the School Trustee Board.

Windsor Council of Home and School Associations, an active member of the Ontario Federation of Home and School Associations, who represents Queen Victoria Public School, King Edward Public School, Hugh Beaton Public School, will hold an all candidates meeting today.

All candidates who are running for the School Trustee of the Greater Essex County District School Board will be in attendance.

The meeting is an opportunity for the public to be introduced to the trustee candidates in all wards of the city and county.

Gina Marcon, Executive Co-Chair of Windsor Council of Home and School Associations, says she encourages those in the community to come by for the meeting.

She says most candidates from the city and county will be attending.

"All candidates, not just from Windsor but also from the county, are coming. We have heard from most, and it's an opportunity to just ask those running for trustee pertinent questions, and an opportunity to put a face to a name."

She says what questions and topics she's anticipating will be brought up this year for candidates to respond to.

"Violence in the school, to students, to staff, to how they dealt with the COVID protocols in the past, how they are going forward with COVID protocols, to funding, and of course the topic that is always on everyone's mind is special education."

She says they have been holding the meetings for many years to give those running a chance to speak before the election.

"We have done this going back more than 24 years, every four years holding this event at Kennedy Collegiate. We invite all of the trustees to come, they have an actual opportunity to present a two minute introduction of themselves, and perhaps their platform. And then afterwards there is a question and answer period for the community to ask questions."

The meeting will take place at Kennedy Collegiate Institute in the cafeteria off the parking lot from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.