All COVID-19 Outbreaks Rescinded at Area Long Term Care and Retirement Homes

For the first time in months, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting zero COVID-19 outbreaks at area long term care and retirement homes.

The region saw a spike in cases in December and January at the homes but with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, the number of confirmed cases has dropped significantly.

Meanwhile, the health unit is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with one additional death linked to the virus.

The death was a man in his 70s from a long term care home.

Of the cases announced Wednesday morning, three are related to an outbreak, four are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case and three are considered community.

There are now 262 active cases in the community.

47 confirmed cases are in hospital.

The region has now recorded 13,047 cases since the pandemic began with 12,397 listed as resolved.

There are six workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks, two hospital outbreaks and one school outbreak.

There have been 388 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.