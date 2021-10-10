All COVID-19 vaccination and assessment centres open for the holiday weekend

With family and friends gathering for Thanksgiving, Windsor Regional Hospital's president and CEO is reminding the public all COVID-19 vaccination and assessment sites across the region are open all weekend.

David Musyj says hours have been extended at the Paediatric Urgent Medical Assessment Clinic as well in an effort to make it easier for parents to bring their children in for a check up.

Musyj says wait times for vaccinations are nearly zero.

"You want to get vaccinated on Thanksgiving, that's a great day to do it. Just go into Devonshire Mall between 8am and 3:15pm and walk in and get vaccinated at the Devonshire Mall. It is not closed."

If you're feeling ill, Musyj says don't put off getting tested.

"Don't wait for Tuesday to get swabbed. If you're not feeling well Sunday, go get swabbed Sunday. We've seen that historically. Our numbers over the weekends drop, and then Monday it's like everything broke loose. It's been a pattern since the start of COVID."

The PUMA Clinic located at the Met Campus is open 8am to 4pm both Sunday and Monday.

Hours at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Ouellette Campus remain the same — it's open 8am to 3pm, but an appointment is required.

Residents looking to get a vaccine can do so at the vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall between 8am and 3:15pm.