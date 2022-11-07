All French-Catholic schools to reopen Tuesday

All schools within the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence will be re-opening Tuesday.

Following two press conferences recently held by the Ontario government and CUPE, the Ontario government has indicated that it will repeal Bill 28 if the strike ends and both parties agree to return to the provincial bargaining table.

In addition, CUPE has confirmed that it will resume negotiations with the Ontario government and that its members will be back at work.

On Friday, the Doug Ford government implemented legislation that forced a contract on the members and used the notwithstanding clause to combat any constitutional challenges.

The board says all students from kindergarten to grade 12, including students at great needs, will be able to return to school in person as of Tuesday, according to the usual school schedule.

All transportation services and before and after school care will continue as usual unless otherwise advised.

The board says it's important to note that despite the return, the labour relations dispute is not resolved.

In a release, the board says it's possible that the two parties will resume respective measures however Csc Providence is ready for any eventuality. Thus, students will be able to keep their computer tool in their possession in order to be able to switch to distance learning quickly if there is another withdrawal of services from CUPE members.