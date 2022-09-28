'All hands on deck' platform announced by Ward 1 candidate

A candidate running in Windsor's Ward 1 has unveiled an 'all hands on deck' platform which covers the hospital and primary care, mental health, addiction, and homelessness.

Darcie Renaud announced her plans in front of the Budimir library on Tuesday.

She re-affirmed her support for moving the hospital project forward at the chosen site, while also outlining additional strategies.

Renaud says in knocking on doors, it's clear to her that residents are in favour of the new hospital and want municipal officials to do more to address ongoing issues.

"They appreciate the work that's been done on the hospital and they want that to move forward, and I agree with them. As well as some of the work that's being done on homelessness, but they really want to see more done, even at the municipal level," she said.

Renaud says people want solutions, they want all hands-on deck and that the city can do more.

She says homelessness, addiction, and mental health are affecting families and neighbourhoods across the city, with some people telling her they view it as a crisis.

"And they're seeing that this is sort of a having a ripple effect on other services that they depend on, like emergency room services and even our policing resources," she continued. "So they just want to see a sense of urgency, and more things being done, whatever we can now."

Renaud acknowledged the good work being done around homelessness, highlighting the approval of a permanent and expanded version of the city's housing hub, but added that residents are looking for more solutions in the short term.

Among the many policies outlined as part of her strategy, Renaud would like to see social workers embedded into the public library system to support library staff.

She says this strategy has shown promise in cities across the country.

"So that when we have vulnerable patrons at the library, which we know happens often, they'll be there in order to sort of coordinate and connect them with the services they need. And to provide support to library staff who aren't equipped to deal with this kind of thing."

Renaud also pledged to unfreeze funding for physician recruitment, increasing it to $200,000/year, to work with community partners and council to fight for a 24/7 emergency room in the downtown core, and to fight for increased funding from the federal government for more affordable housing.