'ALL IN 4 ALS: JONESY’S GAME' taking place in August at the WFCU Centre
A charity hockey game featuring NHL players is coming to Windsor.
"ALL IN 4 ALS: JONESY’S GAME" will take place at the WFCU Centre on Saturday, August 12.
The game is honouring former Windsor Spitfires head coach Bob Jones and his fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Jones, an assistant coach with the Ottawa Senators was diagnosed with ALS in December.
He talked about his diagnosis in January on Hockey Night in Canada.
Following his diagnosis, his good friends Bob Boughner and DJ Smith said they would do anything for Jones and decided to put on a charity hockey game.
"Bob after hearing this and dealing with this with his family, he wanted to be an advocate, he wanted to bring awareness to the community, he wanted to fund raise and ultimately help find a cure," says Boughner. "So that's what got the wheels in motion for the announcement today."
Boughner says all proceeds from the event will benefit the ALS clinic at Sunnybrook Foundation.
"Your support for ALL IN 4 ALS will have a powerful impact on Sunnybrook's research and create tremendous hope that people diagnosed with ALS in the future will live long healthy lives," says Boughner.
Jones says it's been going good since his diagnosis.
"My voice isn't very good but I feel fine," says Jones. "We created a lot of awareness around Ottawa and back home in Windsor, so it's coming to a plan."
About 30 professional players including Taylor Hall, Adam Henrique, Cam Fowler, Mikhail Sergachev, Zach Kassian and Gabe Vilardi have all committed to play.
Members of the Spitfires back-to-back Memorial Cup championship teams which Jones, Smith and Boughner coached are also expected to be at the rink.
Players from the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators have also committed.
Boughner says the goal is to sell-out the WFCU Centre and raise a lot of money for the cause.
Tickets for the charity game go on sale on Saturday, May 20 at the WFCU Centre Box Office or online at wfcu-centre.com.