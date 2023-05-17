'ALL IN 4 ALS: JONESY’S GAME' taking place in August at the WFCU Centre

A charity hockey game featuring NHL players is coming to Windsor.

"ALL IN 4 ALS: JONESY’S GAME" will take place at the WFCU Centre on Saturday, August 12.

The game is honouring former Windsor Spitfires head coach Bob Jones and his fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Jones, an assistant coach with the Ottawa Senators was diagnosed with ALS in December.

He talked about his diagnosis in January on Hockey Night in Canada.

Following his diagnosis, his good friends Bob Boughner and DJ Smith said they would do anything for Jones and decided to put on a charity hockey game.

"Bob after hearing this and dealing with this with his family, he wanted to be an advocate, he wanted to bring awareness to the community, he wanted to fund raise and ultimately help find a cure," says Boughner. "So that's what got the wheels in motion for the announcement today."

Boughner says all proceeds from the event will benefit the ALS clinic at Sunnybrook Foundation.

"Your support for ALL IN 4 ALS will have a powerful impact on Sunnybrook's research and create tremendous hope that people diagnosed with ALS in the future will live long healthy lives," says Boughner.