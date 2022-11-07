All local Catholic schools to reopen Tuesday

All schools within the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) will be re-opening.

The board says as a result of the Ontario government's committment to repeal Bill 28 and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) concluding its protest, it will be re-opening all schools to in-person learning on Tuesday.

The union representing 55,000 education workers began strike action on Friday after the Doug Ford government implemented legislation that forced a contract on the members and used the notwithstanding clause to combat any constitutional challenges.

Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions, says she hopes the union's gesture of ``good faith'' in ending its walkout is met with similar good faith by the government at the bargaining table adding the union will remain in a legal strike position once talks resume.

The WECDSB says all students are expected to return to class on Tuesday and transporation will be provided as usual.

The board had switched to online learning as a result of the strike action but it hopes the two sides return to the bargaining table as soon as possible.

The City of Windsor says it is suspending the day camps it had scheduled this week because of the strike and adds that all payments will be reimbursed.

