All member survey being launched by ETFO to address rise of violence in schools

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) is launching an all-member survey this week to address the rise of violence and aggressive behaviours in elementary schools.

Officials say violence against ETFO members remains a concerning, pervasive and growing issue.

The online survey will take place from February 8 to March 8, and focus groups will also be held at the end of March.

Local ETFO president Mario Spagnuolo says they're definitely hearing stories from front line educators that there aren't enough supports available to deal with student needs.

"We're noticing that there has been an increase in violence. The stories that we're hearing from our teachers about cases they're dealing with involving students are more complex, which requires more in-depth and intensive support for some of our students that are coming to us, and we're seeing them in larger numbers," he said.

Spagnuolo says it's important to survey their members to get the data and use it to try and convince the Ford government that cuts to education are having a very negative impact on student learning and well being.

The last all-member survey on workplace violence was conducted by the ETFO back in 2017, which showed that violence was a significant and growing problem in elementary schools.

Spagnuolo says the growing problem is in part due to a lack of funding from the province, as well as what educators have dealt with over the last few years due to the pandemic.

"So we're noticing that yes, the violence is increasing, and what are we doing to address that? We don't have the necessary funding and school boards, to be honest, are perplexed, because they're spending more money in special education than they receive from the government. Without that, they've got to take money from other envelopes, so we're trying to advocate on behalf of the public education system that more money is needed."

Based on the stories he's been hearing this year, Spagnuolo says he won't be surprised if the data collected over the next month shows a significant increase in violence and aggressive behaviour relative to 2017.

"There's just a lot of concern in the system and I think for the most part people can see that in society, that things have changed since the pandemic. We're all still going through some healing, both physiologically and emotionally as adults, and I would say that transcends into the children that are in our schools," he said.

Spagnuolo added there are proactive measures they can take to help kids not get to a level where they are lashing out at teachers or support workers, but they lack the appropriate funding.

Results from this year's survey and focus groups are expected in spring 2023.

ETFO officials will use the data to continue to raise public awareness of the issue, advocate for change, and develop member resources and programs aimed at empowering members to assert their health and safety rights when faced with violence at work.