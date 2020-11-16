All of March Madness May Be in Indy

The NCAA Tournament is moving to one location.

The NCAA Division One Men's Basketball Committee have announced they are in discussions with Indianapolis and the state of Indiana to potentially host the entire 68-team tournament in March and April.

The move means 13 sites around the country will not host preliminary round games, including Brooklyn, Denver, Dallas and Detroit.

Indianapolis was already slated to host the Final Four April 3rd through 5th.

The NCAA says they have been working on contingency plans for the tournament due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN reports the NCAA has been determined to host the tournament after losing around 375-million-dollars due to last season's cancellation.

with files from (The Associated Press)