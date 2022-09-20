All Saints' Anglican Church holds service to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II

The City of Windsor continues to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Monday morning, the city held an outdoor public screening of the funeral at City Hall Square.

On Monday night, the city held a public memorial service for the Queen with All Saints' Anglican Church.

It has been a tradition for All Saints' to host a gathering at the passing of monarchs and this tradition continued with a ceremony which included a procession, evening prayers, music and remarks.

Reverend Robert Clifford at All Saints' Anglican Church says how he felt to be able to hold the service to commemorate the Queen.

"It's sort of the fulfillment of our custom in the parish to host civic events like this every time a monarch has died in the last 170 years, the city has come to All Saints' to honour that person and we'll care carry on that tradition. And that is super meaningful."

He says what he hopes those who attended the service will take away from it.

"A sense of entrusting our late sovereign to God's eternal care and also a bit of the hope that we all can have in the Christian message, and hopes for eternity."

He says he felt nervous for the service with media and Windsor leaders present.

"There's cameras and things that aren't typically part of church services on a Sunday morning, or a mid-week service, and leaders from the city that they go to their own churches, or they have their own practices on Sundays."

Roughly 50 people took part in the service, including local dignitaries, during the service which began at 6 p.m.

The Queen passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.