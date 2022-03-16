All-star third baseman Matt Chapman traded to Blue Jays from Athletics

DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Toronto Blue Jays have addressed their infield needs.

Matt Chapman was acquired by Toronto in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, the Blue Jays have confirmed.

Shortstop Kevin Smith, right-handed pitcher Gunnar Hoglund, left-handed starter Zach Logue and left-handed reliever Kirby Snead were sent to Oakland in exchange for the all-star third baseman.

The 28-year-old Chapman had a .210 batting average, 27 home runs for the Athletics last season while earning his third Golden Glove.

The move comes a day after Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said that adding a new position player was a priority.

Atkins said he feels the Blue Jays have "closed the gap" in the competitive American League East but he's always looking to make his club better.