All-way stop coming to busy Cottam intersection

The County of Essex is moving forward with an all-way stop at a busy intersection.

County Council recently approved an all-way stop on County Road 34 at County Road 27 in Cottam.

There are stop signs already up at this location on County Road 27 but in the coming weeks, additional stop signs will be installed on County Road 34.

The request to make the intersection an all-way stop came from the Kingsville Police Services Board.

Staff with the county then conducted a review and concluded stop signs on County Road 34 at the intersection were warranted.

The intersection is in the heart of Cottam with a speed limit of 50 km/h.