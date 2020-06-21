Allegations an Officer was Refused Service at Windsor Arby's 'Untrue'

Arby's Windsor-Leamington says a social media post claiming a Windsor Police Services officer was refused service is, "untrue."

In a social media post Friday, it was claimed the officer ordered food at the Arby's at 6807 Tecumseh Rd. E. When the officer pulled up to the window, they claim they had paid for their order but were later informed by the manager that staff members refused to prepare their food.

The officer then took a photo of two staff members kneeling behind the counter; a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement stemming from the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Arby's responded via Facebook Sunday saying, it has investigated the incident and "can confirm that the officer's meal was prepared and delivered."

The company goes on to say, "when the manager was handing the officer his food two employees decided to take a knee. When the officer noticed the two employees taking a knee, he declined to accept his meal and was given a refund."