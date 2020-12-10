Allegations of Abuse in CHL

Fourteen former Canadian Hockey League players have submitted affidavits detailing alleged abuse and hazing in a class-action lawsuit filed by two other ex-players.

Former NHL player Daniel Carcillo and Garrett Taylor, who played in the Western Hockey League from 2008-10, filed a statement of claim with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in June.

A statement from Koskie Minsky LLP, the law firm representing Carcillo and Taylor, said the action ``is on behalf of children aged 15-17 who were sexually and physically assaulted, hazed and otherwise abused while away from home and playing for CHL teams.''

The allegations in the affidavits submitted this week are from players who played in the CHL from the late 1970s through 2014.

The CHL and its three member organizations _ the WHL, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League _ are listed as defendants, as are all 60 teams that play under the CHL umbrella.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

with files from (The Canadian Press)