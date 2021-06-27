Alleged Car Thief Tracked Down by K9 Unit in West Windsor

An alleged car thief led police on a foot chase, but couldn't outrun the K9 Unit in Windsor.

Essex County OPP says officers responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Ojibway Parkway just before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene as police arrived, according to OPP.

Windsor Police Service confirmed the car was reported stolen earlier in the day and joined in the search for the driver.

Provincial police say Windsor's K9 Unit located the man in a nearby wooded area and he was placed under arrest.

A 31-year-old man from Windsor is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.