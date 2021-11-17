Alleged grocery thieves arrested in LaSalle

A pair of alleged thieves are facing charges after failing to escape a LaSalle grocery store.

Just after 6pm Monday night, LaSalle police responded to a reported theft at Zehrs on Malden Rd.

According to police, two men entered the store filling two carts with nearly $400 worth of groceries and a 65-inch television before leaving without paying.

One man was was apprehended by loss prevention while the other fled on foot — he was tracked down by police nearby.

Officers located a car key on one suspect which was found to belong to a stolen vehicle in the parking lot while the licence plates on the vehicle were found to be stolen as well.

As a result, a 34-year-old man and 28-year-old man have been charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.