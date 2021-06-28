Alleged Impaired Driver Arrested during Commercial Vehicle Blitz

An alleged drunk driver was found during a commercial vehicle safety blitz in Essex County.

According to the release, the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) and Essex County OPP were checking commercial vehicles for proper licencing and equipment Thursday.

Police say a driver showed signs of intoxication while speaking to an officer at an inspection point around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, the man failed a roadside sobriety test and was arrested.

Investigators says the man registered over the legal limit for alchol twice at the Essex County OPP Detachment.

A 44-year-old man from Windsor, Ont. is charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80mg.

In total 15 commercial vehicles were inspected, 21 charges were laid under the Highway Traffic Act, one charge was laid under the Criminal Code of Canada and nine vehicles were removed from service.