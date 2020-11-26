Alleged Racist Messages Exchanged at Delta Chi Frat 'Disturbing'

The University of Windsor is alleging members of an off-campus fraternity used "extreme racist language" on social media.

President Robert Gordon says exchanges posted on Instagram and Twitter by members of Delta Chi were brought to his attention Wednesday night in an email.

According to Gordon, "the messages shared in this note are disturbing, unacceptable, and entirely incongruent with the values of our school and the work we are doing to create a more inclusive and equitable community at the University of Windsor."

The statement from Gordon goes on to say the university has launched an investigation.

Gordon points out there is no official relationship between the university and the frat, but apologized for, "any pain the statements may have caused."

The university has suspended any opportunity for the organization to participate in on campus activities.

Delta-Chi is based in the U.S., but has a frat house on Mill near Sandwich Street in Windsor.

Gordon says UWindsor has reached out to the fraternity's head office in the U.S. and Windsor Police Service has been notified.

AM800 News has reached out to Delta Chi for comment, but has yet to receive a response.