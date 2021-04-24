Alleged WE Transgender Support Office Vandal Arrested

Windsor Police Service have found the vandal allegedly responsible for defacing the Windsor-Essex Transgender and Allied Support office.

The office in the 1400 block of Tecumseh Road East was hit three times in one week back in February. Executive Director Alexander Reid told AM800 News, racial and homophobic slurs were written on the building to go along with a broken window.

On Friday, Windsor police announced a man and a residence were identified through a Morality Unit investigation.

According to police, a search warrant was served at the home and the man was arrested without incident on Wednesday.

Eighteen-year-old Seth Bertrand from Windsor is charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000.

Police say, "the matter is being further evaluated for charges related to hate motivated crimes."