Allstate Windsor-LaSalle Agency collects over 1,000 lbs of food donations for local food bank

A local Allstate agency is working to help those in need.

To help a local food bank, between July 31 and September 1, the Allstate Windsor-LaSalle Agency launched a food drive.

During the drive they collected over 1,000 lbs of non-perishable food items.

On Wednesday, all of the food was donated to the Windsor/Essex County Food Bank Association.

The Agency, along with the Tecumseh Agency as well as the Walker Road Agency, did the drive to help those in the community experiencing financial insecurity, who may turn to food banks to help support their families.

However, due to high demand, some food banks are experiencing a shortage of donations.

The Allstate Windsor-LaSalle Agency is regularly providing support for the local community and in 2022, they donated over $14,000 to Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex.

