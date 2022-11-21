Allstate Windsor-LaSalle Agency donates over $14,000 to Habitat for Humanity

The Allstate Windsor-LaSalle Agency announces that they have donated over $14,000 to Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex.

In addition to the $14,000 donated to the organization, Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex plans to match the donation, with over $28,000 going towards charity.

The funds donated will help to further the organization's mission to mobilize volunteers and community partners in building affordable housing and promoting home ownership for those experiencing financial and personal insecurities.

Michael Scott, Manager of Allstate Windsor-LaSalle Agency, says Allstate works with many charitable events.

"This is our first time working with Windsor-Essex Habitat for Humanity, we have done other charitable events with Hogs for Hospice, the Ride for Dad, and we also have sponsors with Southwestern Ontario Special Olympics fall finding events of 2019," he said.

Scott says this won't be the last time they work with Habitat for Humanity.

"We have loved taking part in Hogs for Hospice and Ride for Dad, as well we will continue to partner with Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex to help them with the community and we'll be spending a lot more time there."

He says it's important to work with charities such as this one.

"It's absolutely crucial, and it's a lot of fun too. We truly enjoyed our time with Habitat for Humanity. I highly recommend anyone looking to donate or volunteer their time to reach out to Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex. It's a lot of fun, and you make a big difference."

The donation came as part of the company's Good Hands Grant program, which was awarded to agencies whose team completed volunteer work in their community.