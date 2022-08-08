Almost 7,900 suspension notices issued for incomplete immunization records

The Windsor-Essex County Health unit has issued nearly 7,900 suspensions notices to students in the area for failing to provide up-to-date immunizations records.

The health unit says it completed a review of all secondary student immunization records in June and initial notices were provided to individuals with records considered to be incomplete. These students were either overdue for one or more vaccines, or they have not submitted their updated records to the health unit.

Approximately 7,858 suspension orders have now been issued, providing options for students to get any missing immunizations and update their immunization records.

Students have been notified that their records must be updated to the WECHU by Monday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. or the students will be suspended for up to 20 days, starting Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

Under the Immunization of School Pupils Act, all students in Ontario must be up-to-date on immunizations.

Public health units are to maintain and review vaccine records for every student attending school in their region and those not up-to-date can be suspended from school for up to 20 days.

Catch-up immunization clinics are being offered at the WECHU offices and across various locations in Windsor and Essex County, and will continue for the rest of the summer.

Families can visit our website, www.wechu.org to book an immunization or to submit immunization records online. Families can also call the WECHU at 519-258-2146, ext. 4500 to book an appointment.