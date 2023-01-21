Altercation between mother and son leads to charges

Charges have been laid after an altercation between a mother and son in Ridgetown.

Chatham-Kent police say they responded to a home on Main Street late Thursday afternoon for a family dispute.

Police say a verbal argument between the two escalated, with the son picking up kitchen items, throwing them on the floor and damaging them.

According to police, he then struck his mother with a broom handle and spat on her several times.

Police say the mother was able to lock her son outside of the home and called the police.

During the investigation, police learned that the son took the mother's vehicle earlier in the day without her permission.

A 30-year-old from Ridgetown is charged with mischief, assault, assault with a weapon, driving while disqualified and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

