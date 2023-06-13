Alymer police issue arrest warrant for Windsor man

Alymer police have issued an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old Windsor man after a break and enter at an event hall.

Police say officers responded to the Knights of Columbus event hall on Beech Street West in Alymer on June 6 around 7:40 a.m.

According to police, a rear door was pried open and the suspects checked the cash register but no money was inside.

Police say the building's alarm system was going off and the suspects left the building without taking anything.

Video surveillance from businesses and residential areas were checked by officers and the involved vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe was identified.

Police say investigators followed up with the registered owner, identifying the man who had the vehicle and was responsible for the break and enter.

Police have issued an arrest warrant and have charged the man with break and enter a place with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of break in instruments and drive under suspension.