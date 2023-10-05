Alzheimer Society Windsor Essex & What's Poppin' Popcorn Factory partner up for a good cause

Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County (ASWE) and a local business have come together to raise funds and awareness for a good cause.

What's Poppin' Popcorn Factory in Walkerville and ASWE will co-host events this month aiming to raise money and awareness for the programs ASWE offers.

The first event will take place on Saturday, October 14 at 1701 Wyandotte St. E when What's Poppin' welcomes the community for a free event filled with lots of fun for the whole family, including giveaways, face painting, and lots of popcorn from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Christa Gamble is the owner of What's Poppin' Popcorn Factory.

She says this cause is very personal to her and her family after her father was diagnosed with dementia late last year.

She say it was important for her to give back after the help she received from ASWE during that difficult time.

"They were amazing with my mom, my sister and I walking us through the program and the system. How to move through Bill 121, which we were thrown into from the hospital and moving him out of his residence and into a long-term care facility. There's no education on becoming a caregiver, so it was very very hard emotionally and very difficult for us, so they were a huge help."

Gamble says she realized after attending a family support group session at ASWE, that they are one of very few families that have the means to be caregivers to a family member in need.

"There's a lot of families out there that don't have anything that are still being caregivers to their loved ones at home, and they need more support than anybody can give them. We have a great platform with our popcorn store in Walkerville being a neighbour to their facility, so I'm going to use that and raise as much money as we can for the whole month of October."

The second event will take place on Friday, October 27, at the Hellenic Cultural Center, 3052 Walker Road, as families are welcomed to join in on a children's Halloween party including trick or treating, kid's pasta dinner, and a glowstick dance.

The cost is $5 per child which includes the kid's pasta dinner. Tickets can be purchased at What's Poppin'. A la carte Greek food will be available for purchase for the adults.

Merissa Mills, Community Engagement and Volunteer Coordinator, Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County says starting Tuesday through Friday, October 13, they will have a popcorn order form available at the front desk of ASWE.

"You can pop in to the Alzheimer Society at 2135 Richmond Street, and make your order of gourmet popcorn to help us raise funds."

Established in Windsor in 1981, the Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County is dedicated to serving those with Alzheimer's disease and related dementia and their caregivers in the community.